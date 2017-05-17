Warriors’ Mike Brown almost got arrested trying to get to Game 2 on Tuesday (VIDEO)

Mike Brown is the acting head coach of the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA. That doesn’t mean he can just follow the San Antonio Spurs motorcade wherever he wants. Apparently.

Brown told a story on Tuesday before Game 2 about getting in a bit of trouble with the police while driving near San Antonio’s buses.

Brown and Gregg Popovich had a good laugh about it, but apparently Pop thought his old buddy might get arrested.

Listen to Brown and Popovich tell their versions of the story:

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017





Gregg Popovich shares his side of Mike Brown pregame story: "It was so funny" pic.twitter.com/38Gae43WlA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017



