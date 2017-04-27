Warriors GM Bob Myers on Steve Kerr: 'This is something he will overcome'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is confident that head coach Steve Kerr will get back on the sidelines and that the pain he is experiencing as the result of a 2015 back surgery is “fixable.” But he says finding that cure may take time.

“Here’s the bigger picture: He’s dealing with something that we haven’t been able to decipher,” Myers said Wednesday in a 24-minute interview with 95.7 The Game. “So where we are now is exploring again what is causing it. The good news is that this is surmountable. This is something he will overcome … There’s a cure. There’s a way to fix this.”

Myers went on to say that Kerr is “seeing the best people.” NBC Sports Bay Area Insider Monte Poole reports that Kerr will get checked out at Stanford University this week, and that he won’t be with the Warriors until he is feeling well enough to be coaching.

Kerr was, however, in contact with Mike Brown, who has been filling in as head coach in Kerr’s absence, after the Jazz took a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. The winner of that series will face the Warriors in the second round.

Kerr traveled with the Warriors to Portland, Ore., where they finished off the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-game sweep. But Kerr did not coach in either of the games in the Pacific Northwest, because he was experiencing symptoms. He did not go into detail on what he was feeling — only that he was in pain. He was well enough to meet with his staff and Brown, and to address media once on Sunday afternoon to provide updates on his condition.

“Steve is going to be a part of this process all the time,” Brown told the Associated Press. “Really, almost before I do anything I’m going to consult with him. The only time I won’t consult with him is probably during the game, at least I don’t want the NBA to know I’ve got a little chip right here [in the neck] that I can communicate with him in in-game situations. We’ll keep him among us.”

Myers says that for Kerr to return, he can’t just feel better for a day — there needs to be a sustainable solution in place.

“Clearly, we want him back,” Myers said. “But I do believe in our ability, the coaching staff and our players. It’s horizontal leadership here … Players have been leading, players have been talking. So, it’s not necessarily a huge shift. This group of players have been tested, just by the last two years of going through the playoffs.”