Warriors fan loses NBA Finals bet, gets Richard Jefferson-inspired tattoo

The Golden State Warriors are your 2017 NBA champions, having vanquished the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games after rolling through the Western Conference undefeated, amassing a 16-1 playoff record that stands as the best any NBA team has ever put together in a single postseason. The Warriors did not, however, finish their title run undefeated, dropping Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals in Cleveland thanks to a historic offensive performance by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavs.

That outing didn’t prove too costly to the Dubs, who rebounded to close the Cavs out in Game 5 behind brilliant outings from Finals MVP Kevin Durant and two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry. It did, however, prove costly to Warriors fan Ryan Hagerty.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Golden State Warriors championship gear right here!]





How, precisely, did young Mr. Hagerty come to be the owner of a brand new tattoo inspired by the roundly mocked artwork that has long adorned the left shoulder of Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson? Hagerty shared his story — which was also recounted in a Snapchat story that featured some NSFW language — with David Debolt of the Bay Area News Group:

It was Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA finals, the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was Hagerty, a former 13-year Oakland resident, against a tattoo needle. The Warriors lost the game. Hagerty lost a bet. […]

“Around the fourth quarter, after a few more cocktails, we made a bet that if the Warriors came back (down 115-96 at the start of the fourth) and won, I’d get $1,000. If they didn’t win I would get that Richard Jefferson tattoo,” said Hagerty, who moved to Los Angeles a month ago to work for a business that deals in supplies for cannabis dispensaries.

In no time, a tattoo artist was called to the home and his friend paid for the replica tattoo before other friends began sending pictures of the finished product to Jefferson and others via social media, he said.

Sometimes being a man of your word is a pretty big bummer, you guys.

Hagerty didn’t get an exact replica of Jefferson’s ink. His features his initials encircled by, in a cross-sports (well, sports entertainment) twist, the words “Hunter,” “Diesel,” “Shawn,” “X-Pac,” “Razor,” and “Kliq” — references to The Kliq, a popular group of 1990s-era WWF wrestlers composed of Paul Levesque (Triple H/Hunter Hearst Helmsley), Kevin Nash (Diesel), Michael Hickenbottom (Shawn Michaels), Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and Sean Waltman (X-Pac). So, y’know: there’s that!

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The sheer absurdity of the situation seemed to have softened the blow of Hagerty’s bad bet.

“I wasn’t devastated I lost because I thought it was funny at the time,” he said. He did add, though: “I might need to stay away from betting.”

Might not be a bad idea Ryan. You don’t want to wind up with Deron Williams’ panther on your other arm next year.

More NBA Finals coverage:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YourManDevine

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Umpire drops F-bomb on Nats star after being asked to move

• Pro Bowler stunned by Seahawks’ Kaepernick decision

• Yasiel Puig flips off Cleveland fans after homer

• LeBron’s stunning answer about NBA ‘super-teams’

