The Warriors dominated the Kawhi-less Spurs just like you'd expect

Discussion of Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury has dominated the conversation in the run-up to Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Was Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s close-out dirty? Should San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich have railed against Pachulia’s play when he’s defended similar actions from his own players in the past? And just how fortunate were the Warriors to come back to win given they trailed by 23 points when Kawhi exited to the locker room?

Leonard’s status and the play that caused it became a source of such consternation for a simple reason — Leonard is an MVP candidate with the abilities to push the title-favorite Warriors to their breaking point. While San Antonio crushed the Houston Rockets without him in a series-deciding road Game 6 to reach the conference finals, Golden State poses challenges unlike any other team. It was difficult to imagine the Spurs competing in Oracle Arena without him.

The Warriors’ 136-100 blowout win on Tuesday night proved those fears to be well-founded. Golden State exceeded its 16-point first quarter output from Game 1 a little more than six minutes into the contest and cruised from there, leading by 17 after the first and by a 72-44 margin at halftime. The Spurs made several third-quarter runs to cut the lead to as few as 20 points, but the Warriors always had an answer to ensure their stars would get to rest for most of the fourth quarter. Game 2 felt over shortly after it started, and the Warriors now travel to San Antonio for Saturday’s Game 3 with a 2-0 advantage. Leonard appears likely to play in that game, and it’s safe to say that his team needs him.

