Warriors have 'had discussions' with White House; Steph Curry says he'll vote against going

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Friday that the franchise has “had discussions” with the White House, but that the team has not yet come to a decision about whether it will visit President Donald Trump.

Speaking at media day, Myers did not specify whether an invitation from the White House had been extended – ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported earlier on Friday that it had not been – but he spoke as if it was the Warriors’ decision to make.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said. “The plan is to meet with the team, ownership … and have a real, honest dialogue about it.”

Here is Myers’ full answer:

Bob Myers explains the Warriors current situation in regards to potential White House visit pic.twitter.com/e7xboDDUrT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017





Several members of the Warriors have been critical of President Trump, so the potential White House visit has been a topic of conversation ever since the team claimed the 2017 NBA title in June. Steph Curry said in June that he “wouldn’t go,” and said Friday that his views haven’t changed:

Steph Curry said his opinion on White House visit hasn't changed. He's said before he wouldn't go pic.twitter.com/7ZqTKshSzc — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 22, 2017





Curry confirmed on ESPN that he would vote against going. At the podium, he again made that clear. “I don’t want to go,” he said with a laugh:

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017





And he continued:

Easily the most forceful answer at Warriors Media Day on the White House decision has come from Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/01av461eCZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017





But Myers pointed out that the team has not been together in the same room since the NBA Finals clincher. They will meet as a group for the first time tonight, Myers said. Sometime in the coming days, these discussions will be had, and a decision will be made. Myers said there was some “time sensitivity” to the decision making process, but that there was no deadline.

“We’re going to get in a room … and I think we’ll get some honest discourse,” Myers said. “That’s what we want. If someone feels like they don’t want to say something in front of the team, then we might talk to that individual alone. But coming out of that, I feel like we will have made a decision as a team. We’ll certainly let all you guys know when that’s done. But I can’t sit here and tell you when it will be.”

In other news from Warriors media day, Steve Kerr said he is not yet back to 100 percent, but said he was feeling better, and that “I’m comfortable I’ll be at 100 percent at some point. As Vin Scully says, we’re all day-to-day.

Steve Kerr explains that he's not yet 100 percent, but on the right path, then quotes Vin Scully: "We're all just day-to-day" pic.twitter.com/Lj5arwuDyn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017



