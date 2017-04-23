Warriors take 3-0 series lead over Blazers with 119-113 win

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 22: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 22, 2017 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and the short-handed Golden State Warriors overcame a slow start to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 119-113 victory on Saturday night.

The Blazers led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but couldn't hold off the Warriors, who can clinch the series with a win Monday night in Game 4 at the Moda Center.

Golden State was without Kevin Durant, who was sitting for a second straight game cause of a left calf strain, and coach Steve Kerr stayed back at the team hotel because of illness.

The Warriors took a 108-100 lead after Andre Iguodala's dunk with 4:05 to go.

Noah Vonleh's dunk got Portland within four at 110-106 with 1:29 left, but Curry answered with a 3-pointer that all but sealed it, sending fans streaming for the exits.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 32 points, while Damian Lillard added 31.