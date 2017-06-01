Warren Moon: Seahawks still have a Super Bowl XLIX hangover

Last week’s ESPN The Magazine article regarding the dysfunction in Seattle included plenty of focus on the inability of some Seahawks to get past the stunning loss in Super Bowl XLIX. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who works for the Seahawks Radio Network, acknowledges that, more than two years later, the final offensive play from the lost championship continues to be a problem for the team.

“They are still having a hangover from two years ago, if you can believe it or not, about losing that Super Bowl in the last minute with the interception on the one-yard line,” Moon recently told Brian Webber and Kordell Stewart of NFL No Huddle on TuneIn. “And with a lot of guys, it just kind of rubbed them the wrong way and they just haven’t gotten over it. This team will not be able to move on and really do what they want to do which is win another Super Bowl unless they can somehow put that behind them. There are certain guys on the team that just haven’t been able to do that and until they are able to do that they are going to continue to keep having a very good football team but a team that is going to probably come up short of their goals because of not being able to let go of the past and letting those things become a hindrance to their success.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman clearly is one of the guys who haven’t been able to get past Super Bowl XLIX. Which explains why the Seahawks have considered moving on from him.

“I think you just can’t have these negative things in the back of your mind,” Moon said. “You have to be focused and be all in on what’s going on in front of you and not worrying about what’s behind you because those just hinder your teams success. It can become a huge distraction. It can become something that separates your football team and you don’t need that when your trying to go against some of the best football teams in the league and trying to unseat them as either NFC champions or Super Bowl champions. You definitely have to make sure everybody’s minds are clear and focused on what the goal is at hand and you have to leave everything that has happened in the past.”

Any player who can’t do that needs to become part of the team’s past, sooner than later. If Sherman truly can’t do it, the team needs to ultimately plant the “For Sale” sign back in the yard and take the best offer it gets.