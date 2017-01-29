Wang wins Qatar Masters after three-man playoff

Jeunghun Wang of Korea plays a shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) -- South Korea's Jeunghun Wang rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win the Qatar Masters after a three-way playoff on Sunday, clinching his third title on the European Tour.

The 21-year-old Wang, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round, shot a 1-under 71 and was joined in the playoff by South Africa's Jaco van Zyl (68) and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren (66). The trio finished on a 16-under 272 total.

On the first playoff hole - the par-5 No. 18 - Van Zyl three-putted for par and Lagergren also could only make a par after finding the fairway bunker.

Wang was named Rookie of the Year on the European Tour last season.

It was the 60th-ranked Wang's third win on the European Tour in just 29 starts, having won twice in May last year.

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (66) made a remarkable charge and reached 17 under with two holes to play, but back-to-back bogeys saw him drop to a share of fourth place with South Africa's Thomas Aiken (68) on 15 under.

Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (68) and Nacho Elvira (70) were tied sixth, one shot further behind, along with England's Jordan Smith (66).

On the extra hole, Wang was left with a three-foot birdie putt after his chipped attempt went close. Van Zyl had looked the favorite after finding the No. 18 green in two shots, but he made his second three-putt of the day to settle for a par.

Lagergren hit his second shot into the greenside bunker, and then found himself needing a 25-foot birdie putt to prolong the playoff.

Wang, who was playing in his first Qatar Masters, started with two successive birdies, but had to wait 14 holes before getting his third on the 16th hole, with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 17.

''I really didn't expect that I would win this week, I just kept trying to make birdies, trying to save par and finally won,'' said Wang, who added he was lucky on the playoff hole.

''I pulled my second shot in the playoff, I thought it was going to be in the water.''

Van Zyl, who is yet to win on the Tour despite finishing runner-up on five occasions, rued his poor putting despite making a fast start with four birdies in his first five holes.

''Unfortunately, I hit a couple of good putts that just didn't go in,'' said the 36-year-old South African.

Lagergren is also still to win on the European Tour.

''Can't complain about the second place, but obviously a lot of disappointment right now,'' said the 25-year-old Swede, who had five straight birdies from the eighth hole onward.

The European Tour now moves on to Dubai for the Desert Classic, the third and last leg of the Desert Swing, from Feb. 2.