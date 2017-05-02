In wake of tragedy, Todd Heap and family want fans, public to honor his daughter with 'hugs'

For many of us, the tragedy suffered last month by former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap, who accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving a truck, is still unfathomable.

But the Heap family wants to turn their heartache into something positive.

Todd and his wife, Ashley, have designated Wednesday, May 3 as “Hugs from Holly Day” and would like fans and the public to get involved.

May 3 would have been Holly Heap’s fourth birthday, and on a website the couple has set up, they explain that the little girl was known for giving “the best” hugs and had a contagious love of life and everyone in it.

So they are asking to spread joy on the “Holly-Day”: wear pink in Holly’s honor, give lots of hugs and engage in some random acts of kindness, or come up with your own way to celebrate the day.

The Heaps also want people to take photos of themselves and share them on social media with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday to show what they did to spread some love and kindness in memory of their little girl.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Aaron Hernandez’s latest legal drama begins to unfold

• Kaepernick, other big-name NFL free agents still looking for work

• MLB star taunted with racial slurs at Fenway

• Michael Lee: What’s fueling LeBron’s playoff dominance?

