Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds

Sam Reinhart is still available in 73% of Yahoo leagues. He has a six-game point streak and is presently centering Buffalo’s second line because Ryan O'Reilly is sidelined. Mikko Koivu is owned in 26% of leagues, but should be picked up. He wrapped up December with five goals and 13 points 14 contests. Anthony Mantha went from a 4% ownership a week ago to 11% thanks to his five-game point spree.

Vincent Trocheck (FLA) - C - Owned in 45% of Yahoo leagues

Typically, I don’t include players who are only available in 55% of leagues, but Trocheck should be snatched up if he is on waivers. He moved up to the top line Saturday, where he contributed a goal and an assist, against Dallas. Trocheck has three goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 38 matches this campaign. His role on the team will increase with Aleksander Barkov injured and Nick Bjugstad struggling to produce points.

Nick Holden (NYR) - D - Owned in 35% of Yahoo leagues

Holden has generated four goals and four assists in the past 11 games. Additionally, he has posted 10 hits and 10 shots over the past 14 days. If you are looking for defensemen then you could consider Jacob Trouba (owned in 20% of Yahoo leagues) or Mattias Ekholm (owned in 19% of Yahoo leagues) as well. Holden was the choice here because of his solid stat coverage, but Trouba has flourished in that respect as well recently despite the lack of goals.

Derick Brassard (OTT) - C - Owned in 34% of Yahoo leagues

Brassard had a sluggish start to the season, but he enjoyed his best offensive stretch so far in December. He notched five goals and seven points in 13 outings, while finishing the month with four markers in six contests. Brassard has developed some chemistry with Mark Stone, and Mike Hoffman was recently added to the combination. He will continue to contribute in the second half of the year and should be owned in more leagues.

Ondrej Palat (TBL) - LW - Owned in 31% of Yahoo leagues

Palat has been hot since returning to the lineup from an undisclosed injury. He has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak. Palat also has two points (one goal, one assist) on the power play during that span. He has been reunited with ‘Triplets’ linemates Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson. The trio has been rolling offensively and Palat’s fantasy value has received a much-needed boost as a result.

Mikael Backlund (CGY) - C - Owned in 23% of Yahoo leagues

Backlund broke out in December with eight goals and 14 points in 13 games. He registered three multi-point efforts where he amassed three points. Two of those performances have come during his current four-game point streak. Backlund has five markers and three assists over that span. He has been churning out points alongside rookie Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik. His torrid scoring pace is bound to slow down, but he is worth picking up right now. He stands a good chance to continue his hot play with games against weak defensive clubs like Colorado, Vancouver (twice) and Winnipeg on the upcoming schedule.

Sebastian Aho (CAR) - LW, RW - Owned in 18% of Yahoo leagues

Aho has been inconsistent during his rookie season, which is not unexpected. He has been hot again recently with three goals and four assists in the past eight games. Aho appears to be gathering steam, as he adjusts to hockey in North America. He has been clicking with Teuvo Teravainen and Lee Stempniak and could be a solid contributor in the second half of the year.

Ryan Spooner (BOS) - C, LW - Owned in 11% of Yahoo leagues

Spooner has turned it around following a slow start to the season. He generated just three goals and five helpers in his first 22 outings, but he has 11 points in his last 16 matches. Spooner also has three goals and four assists during a five-game scoring spree. He is finally looking a bit more comfortable on the wing alongside David Krejci. The duo has been joined by Frank Vatrano, who replaced injured forward David Backes, and he has one goal and two helpers in the past two matches. Vatrano is owned in just 2% of Yahoo leagues if you are looking for a deeper pickup.

