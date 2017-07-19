While we wait for NBA jersey releases, a fan designed his own, and they're awesome

It’s now been more than 24 hours since Nike, about to enter its first season as the NBA’s on-court apparel provider, released the framework for its first set of NBA jerseys. The announcement of the elimination of “home” and “road” designations, along with the reveal of the Golden State Warriors’ new white jersey, sparked intrigue and discussion among niches of the NBA internet. It had fans clamoring for more uniform reveals.

A day later, we only have one. The Sacramento Kings released their white Association edition and purple Icon edition unis. But there wasn’t a big flurry of big, fancy roll-outs.

For the rest of the 29 releases, we are at the mercy of the individual teams. They have the power to decide when they make their own announcements. The majority of those announcements should come over the next month. But there’s nothing we can do except wait.

Or, while we wait, we can treat ourselves to jerseys designed by a fan that might end up being more impressive than the actual jersey designs.

Brian Begley, an artist, illustrator and graphic designer from New Jersey, has created his own renderings of potential Nike uniform combinations for 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams. All 27 can be found on Begley’s website, or on his Instagram page.

Nearly all 27 are impressive. The only teams excluded are the Clippers, Mavericks and Suns. Below are 10 of the best.

The Raptors collection is impressive. The first three are simplistic and clean, the purple throwback is awesome, and the black alternate is sleek:

Begley’s Brooklyn Nets assortment also offers a really impressive range of options:

The black and white Sixers jersey with the red, white and blue waistband is an intriguing concept:

The five Bucks designs offer up a lot of variety:

As do the five Hawks options:

Begley nailed the Hornets designs, all the way down to the detail that Charlotte will be the only one of the 30 NBA teams who will have a Jumpman logo rather than a traditional Nike logo on their uniforms. That’s because Michael Jordan is the team’s owner:

The Wizards designs are the busiest of the bunch:

