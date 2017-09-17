Wait, what? Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer gives odd answer on Sam Bradford's health

On Sunday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford sat out his team’s 26-9 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a left knee injury.

And while Bradford doesn’t have any structural damage in his knee – great news for a player who’s dealt with two torn ACLs – it was clear in early warmups on Sunday that he wouldn’t be able to play and see if he could do as well against the Steelers as he had against the Saints on Monday night.

But if you’re wondering when Bradford might come back, you weren’t getting much clarity from Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer after the game.

"Sam is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine." -Mike Zimmer on Bradford's status — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2017





“Sam is fine,” Zimmer said, via the team’s Twitter. “He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he’s fine.”

Wait, what?

If Bradford plays next week, then yes, that falls within the definition of “fine.” But as injuries go, being sidelined for six or seven games isn’t exactly “fine.” Maybe that’s just us though.

Case Keenum started for the Vikings and the offense generated just 237 yards against Pittsburgh, converting just 5 of 15 third downs. Keenum was 20-of-37 for 167 yards with no touchdowns and no picks.

