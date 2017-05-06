Wade Miley sustains a left wrist contusion after getting hit by consecutive comebackers

Orioles’ starter Wade Miley made it through just 12 pitches on Friday night after getting struck in the wrist and leg by two batted balls. The first ball, a 103.3 m.p.h. line drive off the bat of the White Sox’ Jose Abreu, ricocheted off of Miley’s left wrist and caused a left wrist contusion.

The left-hander recovered to throw against Avisail Garcia, but the next line drive (clocked at an exit velocity of 102.1 m.p.h.) caught him on his left leg. That was Miley’s cue to exit the game, having issued three hits in the first 2/3 of the inning.

The good news? X-rays on Miley’s wrist were negative, and his postgame comments indicate that he doesn’t expect to lose any time on the disabled list. If only the same could be said for the rest of Baltimore’s pitching staff, who are currently dealing with Chris Tillman‘s right shoulder bursitis and a persistent forearm issue for closer Zach Britton.

