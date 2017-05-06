Wade Miley had a quick and painful outing against the White Sox

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley never had a chance to settle in on Friday night.

That’s because the Chicago White Sox immediately started pelting him with well-struck baseballs, knocking him out — almost literally — just four batters and 12 pitches into the game.

Fortunately, Miley was only diagnosed with a left wrist contusion. But there’s no doubt he’ll be feeling this game for days to come.

Officially, Wade Miley left tonight's game with a left wrist contusion. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 6, 2017





The outing did start innocently enough. After Tim Anderson led off the game with a harmless single, he was erased on a 5-4-3 double play off the bat of Melky Cabrera. Then the hard-hitting Jose Abreu stepped up and inflicted the first bit of damage, nailing Miley in his left wrist with a line-drive comebacker that Statcast recorded at 103.1 mph off the bat.

Considering Miley was hit on his pitching wrist, it’s amazing he was able to shake that one off and continue.

That’s exactly what he did, but perhaps he wishes he hadn’t. The next batter, Avisail Garcia, would bring more pain, catching Miley in the right leg with a liner clocked at 102.1.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade Miley kneels after being hit by a line drive single by Avisail Garcia of the White Sox. (AP) More

Even if Miley wanted to stay in the game, manager Buck Showalter was ready to throw in the towel at the point. Miley was removed in favor of Gabriel Ynoa, who won’t go on to pitch six scoreless innings. In fact, Ynoa earned the victory as Orioles held on to a 4-2 victory.

As Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun notes, this is the continuation of a rough trend for Miley since coming to Baltimore. In fact, he left his Orioles debut last August after being hit in the leg by a comebacker. He was also forced from a spring training game in March when a liner caught his arm and chest.

We all know how hazardous life can be for a pitcher. The Orioles were reminder of that again with Miley, and also with closer Zach Britton, who is reportedly headed for another MRI on his forearm.

