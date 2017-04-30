Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

STEVE OVERBEY (Associated Press)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) follows through on his winning RBI-single as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Adam Duvall is not about to reveal his secret.

The slumping Cincinnati outfielder hit three doubles and a single Sunday, helping the Reds to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Duvall began the day in a 4-for-35 skid. He spent several hours working in the indoor batting cage after Saturday's game was postponed by rain - and discovered a flaw.

''Let's just say I corrected it,'' Duvall said. ''I can't talk about it, or give details.''

''But, I was seeing the ball great today,'' he said.

Duvall tied a career high with four hits and raised his batting average 33 points to .247.

''He had a huge day,'' Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. ''There is always that feeling, even in the times when he's struggling, that the next day he's going to come in and bust out and do some damage. He just doesn't concede to the struggles.''

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for the Reds, who had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Votto's bases-loaded single came off Trevor Rosenthal (0-1). Votto had been 0 for 5 with three strikeouts against the hard-throwing reliever.

''We've just got to continue to chug along and get better,'' Votto said. ''Games like this are how you set a tone.''

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances. It was his second two-inning save of the season.

Duvall, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler drove in runs in the three-run seventh to tie the game.

Devin Mesoraco singled sandwiched around walks to Tucker Barnhart and Billy Hamilton to load the bases against Rosenthal in the eighth. Votto followed with a two-strike single up the middle.

''We never stopping fighting,'' Duvall said. ''It was a satisfying win.''

St. Louis starter Mike Leake gave up one run on eight hits over seven innings. He is 0-3 against his former team in six career starts.

''They've always been a pesky team,'' Leake said. ''Every time I face them, it seems like they're a little more into it.''

RAIN GO AWAY

The Cardinals have had three games postponed due to the rain so far, their most ever in the month of April. Saturday's contest with Cincinnati was called. No makeup date has been announced.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He began the season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his elbow in February.

Cardinals: INF Jhonny Peralta remains on the 10-day disabled list with an adverse reaction to medication taken for a respiratory infection.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (2-2, 5.09) will face Pittsburgh's RHP Gerrit Cole (1-3, 3.60) on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Garrett did not allow a run in the first two starts covering 12 innings.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (2-1, 2.55) will take on Milwaukee RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 6.57) in the first of a four-game set on Monday in St. Louis. Wacha is 4-0 in his career against the Brewers.

