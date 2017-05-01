Voting is open for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game

With one month of the baseball season already behind us, it’s clearly time to start thinking about the All-Star Game. MLB opened its voting website Monday, giving fans the chance to vote their favorite players into the Midsummer Classic.

For the third year in a row, All-Star voting will only take place online, replacing the paper ballots that you could once submit at the ballpark. Fans can vote up to five times a day, and 35 times total. The fan vote doesn’t determine all the players on the American League and National League teams, just the starters — nine for the AL (with the designated hitter) and eight for the NL. To decide the rest of each team’s 32-man roster, players will vote on pitchers and reserve players, and the Commissioner’s Office will also make picks for the team.

Billy the Marlin unveils the logo for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will take place on July 11, 2017. (AP Photo) More

It may seem weird that MLB is opening voting with just a month of games in the books, but voting doesn’t end until June 29. With two months to go, there’s still plenty of time for players to make their case for All-Star inclusion, and for fans to create campaigns and hashtags to encourage votes. And even after voting is over, there’s still a chance for players to make it with the now-traditional Final Vote, where fans pick the final player on each team’s roster.

The 2017 All-Star Game will take place July 11. The Miami Marlins will be hosting the festivities for the first time in franchise history.

