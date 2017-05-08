Vinicius 'decides' to join Real Madrid in £38m deal despite Barcelona and Liverpool interest

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius de Oliveira Junior after having launched a stunning €45m (£38m, $49.2m) offer to lure him away from Flamengo ahead of the summer of 2018. Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were also interested in his services but the 16-year-old forward has "chosen" to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Vinicius is only 16-year-old but has been labelled as the "new Neymar" since he led his country to a victory in the South American Under 17 tournament played in Colombia back in 2015.

Barcelona have been linked with his services since then but in the summer Flamengo tried to ward off the suitors by giving the teenager his first professional contract, inserting a €30m release clause in the deal.

It was said that Neymar was working in the background to convince the teenager to join him at Barcelona but Brazilian publication Globoesporte reported on weekend that the player is instead likely to move to Real Madrid.

Globoesporte added that the Champions League winners have offered €45m to Flamengo for his services ahead of luring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018 – once he turns 18-year-old.

Furthermore, Real Madrid would also agree to pay an extra €8m in commissions plus €8m in wages to the footballer.

Marca now claims that the deal is not signed yet but Los Blancos are making every effort to beat Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona for his services after last summer they already lost the battle with Manchester City for another top target like Gabriel Jesus.

The Spanish publication added that all Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona were also ready to meet his €30m release clause but Real Madrid are confident on winning the battle after they recently invited Vinicius' parents to know the club training ground.

