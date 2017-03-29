Vin Scully might be too busy to watch the Dodgers opener

For the first time in 67 years, Vin Scully won’t be working on opening day. Now that he’s retired, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers will have a clear schedule when the team takes the field for the first time in 2017.

Given how long Scully worked for the organization, you might think he would make a point to sit back, relax and take in the broadcast as a fan. You would be wrong.

Scully doesn’t seem all that interested in watching the Dodgers as they take the field on opening day. The 89-year-old told the Associated Press he’ll “probably have things to do” during the contest.

“It’s a day game. I’ll probably have things to do,” the famed 89-year-old announcer told The Associated Press from his home in Hidden Hills, California. “I might catch a piece of it.”

Now, before you jump to any conclusions, Scully isn’t upset with the organization or anything like that. It’s just tough for him to enjoy a game as a normal fan after calling them for so many years.

“During the World Series back around ’77 or ’78, there was a game at Dodger Stadium with the Yankees, and I went to the game as a spectator. Now, I hadn’t been as a spectator in a long, long time, and I felt somewhat restless that I wasn’t broadcasting,” Scully recalled Tuesday. “I did not have the challenge of trying to describe, accurately and quickly, the way it should be done. I just sat there, and I was not happy, I’ll be honest. So I realized that although I love the game, what I loved more was broadcasting it,” he said.

That makes sense. Scully has observed games a certain way for so long that it’s probably strange for him to try and relax and enjoy one of them as a fan. He’s probably constantly thinking about what he would say to fill the time, and it could be difficult for him to listen to a broadcast without critiquing the current announcers.

There’s a simple solution to that, of course. Scully could simply mute his television and start calling games from the comfort of his living room. He could even set up a webcam and charge for it if he wanted to make a little extra money on the side.

On second thought, he wouldn’t even have to call games to get our money. We would happily pay to hear Scully announce simple household chores. Somehow, he would find a way to make doing the dishes seem exciting.

