Vikings WR Michael Floyd suspended four games by NFL

For Michael Floyd’s sake, that kombucha tea better have been pretty good.

Floyd was suspended four games by the NFL for violating its policy and program for substances of abuse, the league announced. Floyd was arrested for extreme DUI last year, and violated the terms of his house arrest and was sentenced to an extra day in jail. Floyd pleaded guilty to the DUI charge.

Floyd, who was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last season following his arrest and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, tested positive for alcohol. Floyd blamed drinking kombucha tea, which has a slight amount of alcohol, comparable to a non-alcoholic beer.

Now the Vikings have a decision. Coach Mike Zimmer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that if Floyd was lying to him and he was drinking, he’d cut the receiver. Not that an NFL suspension confirms Floyd was lying, but it’s a lot tougher to carry Floyd when it’s confirmed he’ll miss a quarter of the season.

Floyd, a former first-round pick, has shown some talent on the field but his legal issues have put his NFL future in some doubt. The suspension just complicates matters further.

