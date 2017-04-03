Vikings sign punter Ryan Quigley

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed punter Ryan Quigley, creating offseason competition for the specialist role held by Jeff Locke for the past four years.

Quigley has appeared in 51 games, with a net average of 38.9 yards per punt. He struggled in six games in the middle of last season for the Arizona Cardinals before being let go. Prior to that, he spent three years with the New York Jets. He was in training camp with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2012 after going undrafted out of Boston College.

Quigley will contend for the job with Taylor Symmank, who was in rookie minicamp with the Vikings last year but didn't make the team. Locke signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

---

