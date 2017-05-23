Video: Trisha Yearwood sings national anthem for Preds-Ducks

Keith Urban sang the national anthem for Game 3. Kelly Clarkson did the honors for the Nashville Predators before Game 4. Next up: Trisha Yearwood for Game 6.

The Predators hope to close out the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, and they got off to a nice start with Austin Watson scoring a quick 1-0 goal. Not long after, the Predators added another to build to a 2-0 lead.

Garth Brooks spoiled Yearwood’s appearance a bit before the contest.





Brooks also revealed Yearwood’s early fan creds:

Fan since day 1, singing the National Anthem right now! I LOVE this woman!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/mLYjz0yTXe — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 23, 2017







