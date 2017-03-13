Video: D'Angelo Russell walks the dog off his feet and trips out of bounds

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers were in a dogfight on Sunday night. A dogfight for one of the worst records in the NBA this season, but a dogfight nonetheless, so Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell figured he’d take the dog for a walk with the score tied at 63 in the final minute of the first half.

Only Russell made the blooper of all bloopers when he tried to pick up the ball at three-quarter court, kicking it — twice — before falling over his own feet and watching it out of bounds for a turnover:

I think Lakers teammate Julius Randle’s responses spoke for everyone:

It’s one thing to fall flat on your face when you’re trying to drive past a defender, as Minnesota Timberwolves wing Lance Stephenson recently did, but it’s another to do it with nobody around.

Not to worry: Russell responded by fouling Sixers forward Shawn Long on the ensuing inbounds pass, seemingly as though he believed the Lakers had a foul to give. The result was two free throws for Philadelphia. Thankfully, L.A. backcourt mate Jordan Clarkson answered Long’s free throws with a bucket, bailing out Russell, since Sergio Rodriguez failed to convert the 76ers’ two-for-one chance.

So, the Lakers remained tied at the half. However, Philly ended up pulling out a 118-116 win, so those two freebies came in pretty handy come crunch time. Russell finished with 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting (1-of-6 from 3-point range and 0-for-0 from the free throw line), seven assists, four rebounds, three turnovers and a blooper for the ages, so it wasn’t the best night for the sophomore point guard.

As for the rest of us, at least he gave us a gift we can take with us for the rest of our lives.

