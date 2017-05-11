Video: Carlos Gonzalez preserves no-hit bid with spectacular catch

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez helped preserve starter German Marquez‘s bid for a no-hitter against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, making a superb diving catch in right field to rob opposing starter Kyle Hendricks of a single.

Behind in the count 0-1 with one out in the top of the sixth, Hendricks drove an inside fastball to the opposite field, appearing to have enough to break up Marquez’s no-hit bid. But Car-Go sprawled to his left, leaving his feet to make the grab. The catch earned a five-star rating from Statcast.

Marquez would get through the sixth having allowed no hits, but Kris Bryant promptly ended the dream with a leadoff double in the seventh. Marquez ended up going eight shutout innings as the Rockies blanked the Cubs 3-0.

Follow @Baer_Bill