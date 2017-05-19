Video Breakdown: Warriors use Klay Thompson as diversion on double guard screen cut

It might seem a little difficult to convince folks to slap their eyeballs on the conference finals round of the NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors seem more than capable of handling the San Antonio Spurs and are up 2-0. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Boston Celtics in Game 1, and are the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t squeeze some basketball magic out of these games. Or, conversely, you could let me break down some fun plays from these games so you don’t have to watch them yourself.

One I found particularly interesting happened during Game 2 of Spurs-Warriors. We went over the most important play of Golden State’s run earlier in the week, and this play is pretty similar in that it’s a good example of how the Warriors plan to get buckets at the rim as a counter to overactive defenses.

This time it involved Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Shaun Livingston faking out Jonathon Simmons and Kyle Anderson.

The Warriors are deadly from 3-point range, and that’s what keeps opening up these chances for them to get layups against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. Well, that and Kawhi Leonard being out.

Watch the full video breakdown above.