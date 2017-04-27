Victory's Rojas enjoying shot at A-League success

The Kiwi forward knows how rare trophies can be in professional football and is eager to overcome Brisbane Roar for a shot at the 'Toilet Seat'

Melbourne Victory winger Marco Rojas is relishing the build-up to Sunday's A-League semi-final as he aims to qualify for his maiden grand final and - potentially - lift his first piece of club silverware.

Rojas will play in just his second semi-final when Victory host Brisbane Roar this weekend, with the New Zealand international having suffered defeat to Central Coast Mariners at this stage while wearing the Big V in 2012-13.

While the 25-year-old is remembered by many as a success in the A-League - Rojas won the Johnny Warren Medal as the competition's best player at the age of 21 - he reminded reporters on Thursday of the importance of savouring these moments.

"It's not often that you get to play in games like this," Rojas said.

"I've only played in one semi-final since I've been playing in the A-League, and to get another chance and to do that at home is something I'm very much looking forward to."

Rojas has only played three previous finals - two with Victory and one with Wellington Phoenix - and has been on the losing side twice.

The Kiwi is eager to overcome Brisbane at AAMI Park so he can have a shot at lifting the A-League championship trophy.

"I've only won one tournament and that was with the national team - the [2016 Oceania] Nations Cup - so in my club career I haven't been lucky enough to win anything yet," he said.

"So for me it's a very important couple of weeks to and I'm looking forward to it."

Victory had a rest last week as Roar defeated Western Sydney Wanderers on penalties in their elimination final.

Brisbane then had to travel to Thailand this week as part of their AFC Champions League duties, but while Victory duo James Troisi and James Donachie confirmed the Queenslanders may be tired earlier this week, Rojas argued playing finals can effectively wash away fatigue.

"It's totally different to the [regular] season," he said.

"Everyone knows that it's elimination, you've give everything you've got to win the game otherwise that's it. So I doubt that will be much of a problem for them [Brisbane] for what's on the line."