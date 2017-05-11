Victor Cruz's name resurfaces with visits to Jaguars and Bears planned

As slow as free agency was for some veterans, it was really slow for former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz.

That is changing. According to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, Cruz scheduled a visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 23, and on Thursday the Chicago Bears set up a visit. Chicago cut veteran receiver Eddie Royal on Thursday, so they have a spot for Cruz.

Even though Cruz reached superstar status with the Giants, it’s no mystery why free agency has been slow for him. He suffered a devastating patellar tendon injury in 2014. Due to that and other complications, he missed all of 2015. When he returned last season he was not the same receiver, catching 39 passes for 586 yards. And he just turned 30 years old.

Still, he could have some value. The Bears don’t have a ton of great weapons at receiver. The Jaguars do, which makes the Cruz interest a little more curious, but he could perhaps offer some leadership to the Jaguars’ young stable of receivers. Obviously the link with new Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin, Cruz’s coach with the Giants, played a factor in the Jags setting up a visit.

At least there is some renewed interest for Cruz, who was cut by the Giants in mid-February. Some teams still think he has something left to offer in his post-Giants career.

