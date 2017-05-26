Victor Cruz signs one-year deal with Bears, takes shots at Giants

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears Thursday.

“I’m excited, man,” Cruz said during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Waddle & Slivy. “I’m excited to come and have a fresh start and a new home and a new place. I’m excited to work with (Bears quarterback) Mike Glennon and (head coach John) Fox and everyone there.”

Cruz spent seven years with the Giants. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears and believes “he has a lot left in the tank.”

Cruz also took the time to take some parting shots at the Giants Tuesday on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club. He suggested the Giants were plotting his exit long before his release in February.

“So, this year was like ‘Look, you took a pay cut last year, we want to move in another direction’. That’s the first thing they said to me (after the season) when I walked in,” Cruz said. “I felt it all year long. Halfway through the year I’m balling, then the other half I’m not getting the ball and you’re just like ‘Well, what’s going on? Ok, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me anymore.

“’Cause, granted, probably a lot of people don’t know this. Let’s say I played well, I’m a 1,000-yard receiver last year, it would have been more difficult from a fan perspective for them to cut me…but if I have 500 yards, whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans, ‘Oh, he didn’t play well, that’s why they cut him”.

“And if I played well, they were due to owe me a ton of money (in 2017), so it’s like ‘let’s get Cruz off the books’.”

Cruz, a native of Paterson, N.J., signed in 2010 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Massachusetts. He became a star favorite during the 2011 season which ended with the Giants defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

He missed most of 2014 and all of 2015 with injuries. Cruz’s time as slot receiver was reduced with the rise of Sterling Shepard. The Giants did not renegotiate his deal after a 2016 campaign in which he caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown. Cruz would have counted for $9.4 million against in 2017. The Giants freed up $7.4 million with Cruz’s release.

In total, Cruz had 303 receptions for 4,549 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Giants.

Cruz also said he didn’t believe anyone deliberately told quarterback Eli Manning not to throw to him but also lamented “but when you look at the film and look at how it goes down, I mean, it’s the only way”. He also expressed frustration about being open and not getting the ball and pointed to the structure of the offense and the offensive line as a reason why.

“Part of that is keeping him (Manning) upright. You have to put an offensive line in front of him to keep him upright so he can survey the field and make things happen,” he said. “The past couple years he hasn’t had the amount of time he typically had to make the best throws and best decisions. A lot of it is rushed. That probably played a factor into it.”

Cruz denied the Giants sabotaged his career on purpose later in the interview

Head coach Ben McAdoo was asked about Cruz’s comments at Thursday’s media session.

“I don’t have an answer for that question,” McAdoo said initially. “I have no response for that.”

When pressed an answer, McAdoo said, “There’s no accuracy to it.”

