The Vertical's top 20 free agents

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, ranks the best free agents on the market this summer.

1. Kevin Durant (SF)

Age: 28

Team: Golden State

Durant, a lock to remain in Golden State, will likely sign a two-year, $65 million contract with a player option for the second year.

The short-term approach will give the Warriors flexibility to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

2. Stephen Curry (PG)

Age: 29

Team: Golden State

Once one of the best bargains in the NBA, Curry is set to become the highest-paid player in the league.

Curry is eligible for the Designated Player Veteran Contract and can sign a five-year, $200 million contract with the Warriors.

Because Curry has Bird rights, Golden State can exceed the cap to bring him back.

3. Chris Paul (PG)

Age: 32

Team: L.A. Clippers

With Curry benefiting from the DPVC, the new under-38 rule will pay off for Paul.

With the change of the previous over-36 rule, Paul can now sign for five years (instead of four) with a starting salary of $34.6 million.

While Paul remains an elite point guard, the 32-year-old will be earning $34.6 million, $37.4 million, $40.2 million, $43 million and $45.7 million during the course of the deal.

Without a young point guard waiting in the wings and no cap flexibility, the Clippers are in a bit of a bind.

Paul could be off the board in the early days of July if he signs with the Clippers, or he could expand his options and visit teams that offer a better chance to win a championship.

4. Gordon Hayward (SF)

Age: 27

Team: Utah

Gordon Hayward opted out of his $16.7 million contract for next year and will likely get a max offer starting at $29.7 million.

Hayward will have plenty of suitors this summer but Utah has a clear advantage financially and with a level of familiarity.

Hayward would earn an extra $44 million re-signing with the Jazz and would be on a playoff team for the foreseeable future.

5. Paul Millsap (PF)

Age: 32

Team: Atlanta

A free agent for the second time in three years, Millsap opted out of his $21.4 million contract for 2017-18.

Millsap is still one of the top power forwards in the league and has appeared in four straight All-Star games.

With new general manager Travis Schlenk at the helm in Atlanta, it is unlikely the franchise will write a blank check for the All-Star’s services.

Expect Millsap to get slightly more than the salary he opted out of.

6. Blake Griffin (PF)

Age: 28

Team: L.A. Clippers

While there will be a high demand for Griffin, who opted out of his contract Friday, injuries during his previous three seasons will have teams relying on their medical departments for guidance.

Before the 2015-16 season, Griffin had produced five straight All-Star appearances and was one of the top power forwards in the league.

Griffin is still considered an elite player when healthy, but he has averaged just 54 games the past three seasons and has been hurt in the playoffs the past two years.

Because of their cap situation, Los Angeles would not have ample cap space to replace Griffin if he were to leave in free agency.

7. Kyle Lowry (PG)

Age: 31

Team: Toronto

The market will dictate what free agency holds for Lowry, but establishing a salary that addresses his success and future production should be the focus of Toronto and agent Andy Miller.

