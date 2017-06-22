The Vertical's draft-night reference guide

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s situation and flexibility heading into Thursday’s NBA draft.
The money game
The amount available for teams to either receive or pay in trades during the season is $3.5 million.
For example, Cleveland, in four separate transactions this season, hit that total, so it will not be permitted to buy a draft pick Thursday.
However, because the Cavaliers have not received cash in any of their transactions, they can still receive up to $3.5 million.
Starting this July the amount will increase to $5.1 million because of the new CBA.
What follows is a snapshot of each team’s draft-night situation. The future picks only represent picks that have been traded.
ATLANTA HAWKS
Draft picks
First round: No. 19
Second round: Nos. 41 and 60
Future: Minnesota’s 2018 first-round pick (if Nos. 15-30) and Cleveland’s 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 11-30)
Cash
Previous trades limit what the Hawks can receive and send out in any trade. Atlanta has $2.3 million available and can receive $2.7 million.
Team needs
Starting: SG, PF
Backup: PG, SF, PF and C
BOSTON CELTICS
Draft picks
First round: No. 3
Second round: Nos. 37, 53 and 56
Future: Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick, the L.A. Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick (if Nos. 2-5), Memphis’ 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 9-30), and the L.A. Clippers’ 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 15-30)
If the Lakers’ 2018 pick is not conveyed, Boston will receive the better 2019 first-round pick between Sacramento or Philadelphia (protected No. 1).
Cash
Boston can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: C
Backup: SG, PF
BROOKLYN NETS
Draft picks
First round: No. 22
Second round: No. 57
Future: 2018 first-round pick to Boston
Cash
Brooklyn can receive up to $3.5 million. The Nets sent out $75,000 as part of the K.J. McDaniels trade in February and are now limited to $3.42 million.
Team needs
Starting: SG, SF and PF
Backup: PF and C
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Draft picks
First round: No. 11
Second round: No. 31
Cash
Charlotte can send out $3.5 million. In three separate trades, it received $1.7 million and is now limited to receive $1.8 million.
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: PG and SG
CHICAGO BULLS
Draft picks
First round: No. 16
Second round: No. 38
Cash
Chicago can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction
Team needs
Starting: PF
Backup: SG, PF and C
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: None
Future: 2019 first-round pick to Atlanta (protected Nos. 1-10)
Cash
The Cavaliers do not have money to buy a draft pick but can receive up to $3.5 million.
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: PG, SF and C
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Draft picks
First round: No. 9
Second round: None
Cash
The trade of Jeremy Evans to the Pacers last July means the Mavericks have only $272,000 available to purchase a pick. The Mavericks can receive $3.5 million.
Team needs
Starting: PG, C
Backup: PG, SF, PF and C
DENVER NUGGETS
Draft picks
First round: No. 13
Second round: Nos. 49 and 51
Cash
Denver will not be allowed to sell either of their second-round picks. The Nuggets already received $3.5 million from Atlanta (Mo Williams) and Portland (Jusuf Nurkic). The Nuggets do have $3.5 million to send out in a trade.
Team needs
Starting: PG
Backup: SF, C
DETROIT PISTONS
Draft picks
First round: No. 12
Second round: None
Cash
Detroit can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction
Team needs
Starting: SG
Backup: PG, SG, SF and C
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: None
Cash
Golden State can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: C
Backup: PG, SF, PF and C
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: Nos. 43 and 45
Cash
Houston has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The Rockets received $75,000 from Brooklyn in February and can only receive $3.425 million.
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: PG, SF and C
INDIANA PACERS
Draft picks
First round: No. 18
Second round: No. 47
Cash
Indiana has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The Pacers can only receive $272,000 in a trade, making it unlikely they sell their pick.
Team needs
Starting: PG, SG
Backup: PG, SF, PF and C
L.A. CLIPPERS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: None
Future: 2019 first-round pick to Boston (protected Nos. 1-14)
Cash
The Clippers have $3.27 million to buy a draft pick after sending $230,000 to Orlando to shed the contract of C.J. Wilcox. The Clippers can receive up to $3.5 million in any trade.
Team needs
Starting: PG, SG, SF and PF
Backup: SF, PF and C
L.A. LAKERS
Draft picks
First round: Nos. 2, 27 and 28
Second round: None
Future: 2018 first-round pick to Philadelphia or Boston
Cash
The Lakers can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: PG, SG
Backup: PG, SG, SF and PF
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: None
Future: 2019 first-round pick to Boston (protected Nos. 1-8)
Cash
Memphis has $3.25 million to buy a draft pick after sending $250,000 to Charlotte when it acquired Troy Daniels. Memphis can receive up to $3.5 million in any trade.
Team needs
Starting: SG, SF and PF
Backup: PG, PF and C
MIAMI HEAT
Draft picks
First round: No. 14
Second round: None
Future: 2018 first-round pick to Phoenix (protected Nos. 1-7) and 2021 first-round pick to Phoenix
Cash
The Heat have up to $3.1 million to buy a second-round selection after spending $400,000 to acquire Luke Babbitt from the Pelicans. Miami can receive up to $3.5 million in any trade.
Team needs
Starting: SG, PF
Backup: PG, SF, PF and C
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Draft picks
First round: No. 17
Second round: No. 48
Cash
Milwaukee sent $657,000 along with Miles Plumlee to Charlotte in February, leaving it with $2.84 million to send in a trade. Milwaukee can receive up to $3.3 million after sending $200,000 to Cleveland as part of acquiring Matthew Dellavedova via sign-and-trade.
Team needs
Starting: PG, SG
Backup: SG, SF, PF
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Draft picks
First round: No. 7
Second round: None
Future: 2018 first-round pick to Atlanta (protected Nos. 1-14)
Cash
Minnesota can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: SG, SF, PF and C
NEW ORLEANS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: Nos. 40 and 52
Cash
New Orleans has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The Pelicans received $400,000 from the Heat in the Luke Babbitt trade and can receive up to $3.1 million.
Team needs
Starting: PG and SG
Backup: PG, SF and PF
NEW YORK
Draft picks
First round: No. 8
Second round: Nos. 44 and 58
Cash
New York can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: PG
Backup: PG, SG, SF and PF
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Draft picks
First round: No. 21
Second round: None
Future: 2018 first-round pick to Utah (protected Nos. 1-14) and 2020 first-round pick to Philadelphia (protected Nos. 1-20) that will be conveyed two years after the obligation to Utah is met.
Cash
Oklahoma City can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: SF
Backup: PG, PF and C
ORLANDO MAGIC
Draft picks
First round: Nos. 6 and 25
Second round: Nos. 33 and 35
Cash
Orlando has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The Magic received $300,000 from the Clippers and Trail Blazers in two separate trades and can receive up to $3.2 million.
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: PG, SG, SF and PF
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Draft picks
First round: No. 1
Second sound: Nos. 36, 39, 46 and 50
Future: L.A. Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick, Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick and Oklahoma City’s 2020 first-round pick (Nos. 21-30). Philadelphia will convey the better of their own or Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick (protected No. 1) to Boston if the 2018 Lakers pick (Nos. 2-5) is not conveyed.
Cash
Philadelphia has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The 76ers received $3.4 million in two trades with Cleveland and Utah and can only receive up to $100,000 if they wish to sell one of their picks.
Team needs
Starter: SG
Bench: SG, PF
PHOENIX SUNS
Draft picks
First round: No. 4
Second round: Nos. 32 and 54
Future: Miami’s 2018 first-round pick (Nos. 9-30) and Miami’s 2021 first-round pick
Cash
Phoenix has $3.5 million to send out in a trade. The trades to acquire P.J. Tucker and Mike Scott netted the Suns $1.5 million, leaving Phoenix with $2 million to receive if they wish to sell one of their second-round picks.
Team needs
Starting: PG, C
Backup: SG, SF, PF, and C
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
Draft picks
First round: Nos. 15, 20 and 26
Second round: None
Cash
The Trail Blazers included $2.92 million in two separate trades with Denver and Orlando and have $575,000 remaining. Portland can receive up to $3.5 million.
Team needs
Starting: None
Backup: PG and C
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Draft picks
First round: Nos. 5 and 10
Second round: No. 34
Future: 2019 first-round pick to Philadelphia
Cash
Sacramento can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: PG, SF, and PF
Backup: PG, SG, SF, PF and C
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Draft picks
First round: No. 29
Second round: No. 59
Cash
To sign Pau Gasol last July, San Antonio sent $3 million along with Boris Diaw to the Jazz and now have $500,000 left to acquire a pick. San Antonio can receive up to $3.5 million in a trade.
Team needs
Starting: PG and C
Backup: SG, SF, PF and C
TORONTO RAPTORS
Draft picks
First round: No. 23
Second round: None
Cash
Toronto has $2.5 million available to buy a pick after sending the Suns $1 million in February to acquire P.J. Tucker. Toronto can receive up to $3.5 million in a trade.
Team needs
Starting: PG and PF
Backup: SF
UTAH JAZZ
Draft picks
First round: Nos. 24 and 30
Second round: Nos. 42 and 55
Future: Oklahoma City’s 2018 first-round pick (if Nos. 15-30)
Cash
The Jazz can receive up to $500,000 in any transaction. Utah also has $1.9 million available if they elect to purchase a second-round pick after sending $1.6 million and Tibor Pleiss to Philadelphia last year.
Team needs
Starting: PG and SF
Backup: SG
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Draft picks
First round: None
Second round: None
Cash
Washington can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.
Team needs
Starting: SF
Backup: PG and SG
