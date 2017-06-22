The Vertical's draft-night reference guide

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s situation and flexibility heading into Thursday’s NBA draft.

The money game

The amount available for teams to either receive or pay in trades during the season is $3.5 million.

For example, Cleveland, in four separate transactions this season, hit that total, so it will not be permitted to buy a draft pick Thursday.

However, because the Cavaliers have not received cash in any of their transactions, they can still receive up to $3.5 million.

Starting this July the amount will increase to $5.1 million because of the new CBA.

What follows is a snapshot of each team’s draft-night situation. The future picks only represent picks that have been traded.

ATLANTA HAWKS

Draft picks

First round: No. 19

Second round: Nos. 41 and 60

Future: Minnesota’s 2018 first-round pick (if Nos. 15-30) and Cleveland’s 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 11-30)

Cash

Previous trades limit what the Hawks can receive and send out in any trade. Atlanta has $2.3 million available and can receive $2.7 million.

Team needs

Starting: SG, PF

Backup: PG, SF, PF and C

BOSTON CELTICS

Draft picks

First round: No. 3

Second round: Nos. 37, 53 and 56

Future: Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick, the L.A. Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick (if Nos. 2-5), Memphis’ 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 9-30), and the L.A. Clippers’ 2019 first-round pick (if Nos. 15-30)

If the Lakers’ 2018 pick is not conveyed, Boston will receive the better 2019 first-round pick between Sacramento or Philadelphia (protected No. 1).

Cash

Boston can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.

Team needs

Starting: C

Backup: SG, PF

BROOKLYN NETS

Draft picks

First round: No. 22

Second round: No. 57

Future: 2018 first-round pick to Boston

Cash

Brooklyn can receive up to $3.5 million. The Nets sent out $75,000 as part of the K.J. McDaniels trade in February and are now limited to $3.42 million.

Team needs

Starting: SG, SF and PF

Backup: PF and C

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Draft picks

First round: No. 11

Second round: No. 31

Cash

Charlotte can send out $3.5 million. In three separate trades, it received $1.7 million and is now limited to receive $1.8 million.

Team needs

Starting: None

Backup: PG and SG

CHICAGO BULLS

Draft picks

First round: No. 16

Second round: No. 38

Cash

Chicago can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction

Team needs

Starting: PF

Backup: SG, PF and C

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Draft picks

First round: None

Second round: None

Future: 2019 first-round pick to Atlanta (protected Nos. 1-10)

Cash

The Cavaliers do not have money to buy a draft pick but can receive up to $3.5 million.

Team needs

Starting: None

Backup: PG, SF and C

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Draft picks

First round: No. 9

Second round: None

Cash

The trade of Jeremy Evans to the Pacers last July means the Mavericks have only $272,000 available to purchase a pick. The Mavericks can receive $3.5 million.

Team needs

Starting: PG, C

Backup: PG, SF, PF and C

DENVER NUGGETS

Draft picks

First round: No. 13

Second round: Nos. 49 and 51

Cash

Denver will not be allowed to sell either of their second-round picks. The Nuggets already received $3.5 million from Atlanta (Mo Williams) and Portland (Jusuf Nurkic). The Nuggets do have $3.5 million to send out in a trade.

Team needs

Starting: PG

Backup: SF, C

DETROIT PISTONS

Draft picks

First round: No. 12

Second round: None

Cash

Detroit can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction

Team needs

Starting: SG

Backup: PG, SG, SF and C

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Draft picks

First round: None

Second round: None

Cash

Golden State can receive and send out up to $3.5 million in any transaction.

Team needs

Starting: C

Backup: PG, SF, PF and C

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Draft picks

First round: None

Second round: Nos. 43 and 45

