The Vertical Quick Mock Draft

Jonathan Givony
The Vertical

1. Philadelphia (from Boston via Brooklyn): PG Markelle Fultz
Freshman, Washington
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/195

2. L.A. Lakers: PG Lonzo Ball
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/190

3. Boston (from Philadelphia): SF Jayson Tatum
Freshman, Duke
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/204

4. Phoenix: SF Josh Jackson
Freshman, Kansas
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/203

5. Sacramento: PG De’Aaron Fox
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/171

6. Orlando: SF/PF Jonathan Isaac
Freshman, Florida State
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/205

7. Minnesota: PF Lauri Markkanen
Freshman, Arizona
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 7-0/225

8. New York: PG/SG Malik Monk
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185

Duke’s Jayson Tatum is an excellent scorer. (AP)

9. Dallas: PG Dennis Smith
Freshman, North Carolina State
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195

10. Sacramento: PF Zach Collins
Freshman, Gonzaga
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 7-0/230

11. Charlotte: SG Donovan Mitchell
Sophomore, Louisville
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/ 210

12. Detroit: SG Luke Kennard
Sophomore, Duke
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/ 202

13. Denver: PF John Collins
Sophomore, Wake Forest
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 225

14. Miami: SF Justin Jackson
Junior, North Carolina
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/ 193

15. Portland: PG Frank Ntilikina
International, Strasbourg (France)
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-5/170

16. Chicago: C Jarrett Allen
Freshman, Texas
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/224

17. Milwaukee: C Justin Patton
Redshirt freshman, Creighton
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/215

18. Indiana: C Bam Adebayo
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/250

19. Atlanta: PF T.J. Leaf
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 220

20. Portland: SF/PF Tyler Lydon
Sophomore, Syracuse
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 205

21. Oklahoma City: SF/PF Semi Ojeleye
Redshirt junior, SMU
Age: 22
Ht./Wt.: 6-7/ 235

22. Brooklyn (from Boston): PF D.J. Wilson
Redshirt sophomore, Michigan
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 6’10/ 240

23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers): SF/PF OG Anunoby
Sophomore, Syracuse
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 205

24. Utah: C Anzejs Pasecniks
International, Gran Canaria (EuroCup)
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 7-2/ 229

25. Orlando (from L.A. Clippers): C Ike Anigbogu
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/230

26. Portland (from Cleveland): PF Harry Giles
Freshman, Duke
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/ 222

27. L.A. Lakers (from Brooklyn via Washington): PG/SG Derrick White
Senior, Colorado
Age: 23
Ht./Wt.: 6-5/ 200

28. L.A. Lakers (via Houston): PF Kyle Kuzma
Junior, Utah
Age 21
Ht./Wt.: 6-9/ 221

29. San Antonio: SG Terrance Ferguson
Adelaide, South Australia (National Basketball League)
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-7/186

30. Utah (from Golden State): C Tony Bradley
Freshman, North Carolina
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/248