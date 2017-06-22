The Vertical Quick Mock Draft

1. Philadelphia (from Boston via Brooklyn): PG Markelle Fultz
Freshman, Washington
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/195
2. L.A. Lakers: PG Lonzo Ball
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/190
3. Boston (from Philadelphia): SF Jayson Tatum
Freshman, Duke
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/204
4. Phoenix: SF Josh Jackson
Freshman, Kansas
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/203
5. Sacramento: PG De’Aaron Fox
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/171
6. Orlando: SF/PF Jonathan Isaac
Freshman, Florida State
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/205
7. Minnesota: PF Lauri Markkanen
Freshman, Arizona
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 7-0/225
8. New York: PG/SG Malik Monk
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185
9. Dallas: PG Dennis Smith
Freshman, North Carolina State
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195
10. Sacramento: PF Zach Collins
Freshman, Gonzaga
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 7-0/230
11. Charlotte: SG Donovan Mitchell
Sophomore, Louisville
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/ 210
12. Detroit: SG Luke Kennard
Sophomore, Duke
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-6/ 202
13. Denver: PF John Collins
Sophomore, Wake Forest
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 225
14. Miami: SF Justin Jackson
Junior, North Carolina
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 6-8/ 193
15. Portland: PG Frank Ntilikina
International, Strasbourg (France)
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-5/170
16. Chicago: C Jarrett Allen
Freshman, Texas
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/224
17. Milwaukee: C Justin Patton
Redshirt freshman, Creighton
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/215
18. Indiana: C Bam Adebayo
Freshman, Kentucky
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/250
19. Atlanta: PF T.J. Leaf
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 220
20. Portland: SF/PF Tyler Lydon
Sophomore, Syracuse
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 205
21. Oklahoma City: SF/PF Semi Ojeleye
Redshirt junior, SMU
Age: 22
Ht./Wt.: 6-7/ 235
22. Brooklyn (from Boston): PF D.J. Wilson
Redshirt sophomore, Michigan
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 6’10/ 240
23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers): SF/PF OG Anunoby
Sophomore, Syracuse
Age: 20
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/ 205
24. Utah: C Anzejs Pasecniks
International, Gran Canaria (EuroCup)
Age: 21
Ht./Wt.: 7-2/ 229
25. Orlando (from L.A. Clippers): C Ike Anigbogu
Freshman, UCLA
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/230
26. Portland (from Cleveland): PF Harry Giles
Freshman, Duke
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-11/ 222
27. L.A. Lakers (from Brooklyn via Washington): PG/SG Derrick White
Senior, Colorado
Age: 23
Ht./Wt.: 6-5/ 200
28. L.A. Lakers (via Houston): PF Kyle Kuzma
Junior, Utah
Age 21
Ht./Wt.: 6-9/ 221
29. San Antonio: SG Terrance Ferguson
Adelaide, South Australia (National Basketball League)
Age: 18
Ht./Wt.: 6-7/186
30. Utah (from Golden State): C Tony Bradley
Freshman, North Carolina
Age: 19
Ht./Wt.: 6-10/248
