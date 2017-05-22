The Vertical Mock Draft, Version 3.0

1. Boston (from Brooklyn): PG Markelle Fultz

Freshman

Age: 18

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/195

Washington

Brooklyn’s loss was Boston’s gain on lottery night as the Celtics landed the top pick and, with it, the player most teams consider to be the most talented prospect in the draft. The Maryland native will have the luxury of being able to ease his way into the NBA alongside some talented guards, all of whom he’ll be able to play with because of his size, length and versatility.

2. L.A. Lakers: PG Lonzo Ball

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-6/190

UCLA

The Lakers were on pins and needles for the third straight year on lottery night because this pick would have been conveyed to Philadelphia if it fell outside of the top three. They instead find themselves in position to select a player at a position of need who is widely considered to be the second-best prospect in the draft.

3. Philadelphia: SF Josh Jackson

Freshman

Age: 20

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/203

Kansas

The 76ers are still trying to figure out their point-guard situation. Ben Simmons may end up spending quite a bit of time there offensively, but landing outside of the top two picks complicates things. Their consolation prize is Jackson, perhaps the top two-way wing in the draft. Jackson’s strong shooting late in the year for Kansas offered a glimpse into his offensive upside and could make him a fit for the 76ers. They are reportedly very high on Malik Monk as well, are expected to field trade offers and could go in any number of directions on draft night.

4. Phoenix: SF Jayson Tatum

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-8/204

Duke

The Suns have a talented combo guard on a friendly contract in Eric Bledsoe, which is good because they are on the outside looking when it comes to elite prospects at that position. With Devin Booker emerging as a great building block, pairing him on the wing with a talented one-on-one scorer like Tatum looks like a promising fit.

5. Sacramento: PG De’Aaron Fox

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/171

Kentucky

The Kings were perhaps the biggest winners on draft night, jumping up to the No. 5 pick where they’ll be in position to nab one of the draft’s top prospects. Fox, who has as much upside as almost any player in the draft, would also fill a position of need. Possessing great size and speed, Fox would be a great addition – on and off the floor – for a team hitting the reset button on the rebuilding process.

6. Orlando: PG/SG Malik Monk

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-4/185

Kentucky

The Magic were one of the worst offensive teams in the league this season because of their lack of shooting. Perhaps the most explosive scorer in the NCAA last season, Monk seems like a good fit for an Orlando franchise looking for direction.

7. Minnesota: SF/PF Jonathan Isaac

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-11/205

Florida State

The Timberwolves are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and might not be all that interested in adding another teenager. Barring a trade, however, someone like Isaac could be a good fit with Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He can guard multiple positions, stretch the floor and plays an unselfish brand of basketball that should mesh well with the roster and coaching staff.

8. New York: PG Dennis Smith

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195

North Carolina State

Regardless of whether Derrick Rose stays in New York, the Knicks could absolutely benefit from adding their point guard of the future. Smith might not be a prototypical fit in the triangle – and he has some question marks after a very uneven season at N.C. State – but he brings star power to a team that desperately needs firepower on the perimeter.

9. Dallas: PF Lauri Markkanen

Freshman

Age: 20

Ht./Wt.: 7-0/225

Arizona

Missing out on the top tier of point-guard talent, the Mavs could start to think about finding a long-term replacement for Dirk Nowitzki. A tremendously efficient and versatile jump-shooting 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen isn’t the same caliber of one-on-one scorer as the future Hall of Famer, but coach Rick Carlisle should have no trouble putting Markkanen’s talents to use.

10. Sacramento: PF Zach Collins

Freshman

Age: 19

Ht./Wt.: 7-0/230

Gonzaga

This pick is highly dependent on how things shake out at No. 5, but the Kings figure to take a swing at the top prospect remaining. Many scouts believe Collins is a clear-cut top-10 or top-11 pick. Collins was the best player for Gonzaga’s first run to the national title game. He should be a good fit with Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein because of his combination of perimeter shooting and shot-blocking.

Read More