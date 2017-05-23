Versatile D-backs aim to wax White Sox again

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to continue their mastery of interleague play Tuesday night when they play the middle game of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

After a 5-1 win over the White Sox on Monday behind Zack Greinke, the Diamondbacks own a 6-1 record against American League opposition.

Then again, the Diamondbacks are faring well against most everybody. Arizona (27-19) is 6-1 in its past seven games and 9-3 in its past 12.

The White Sox (20-23) had a three-game winning streak snapped Monday.

The D-backs are capable of playing small ball, stealing bases and advancing runners, traits normally associated with National League play, while still carrying the lumber to win high-scoring games, more linked to the AL.

"This is a pretty good ballclub," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said of the D-backs. "All around, they're very balanced. They've done a nice job both offensively and with their pitching staff. They're an aggressive ballclub. They hustle."

For Renteria, the series in Arizona offers a chance to manage with NL rules, just as he did when he led the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

The NL forces managers to weigh the value of keeping the pitcher in the game awhile longer or pinch-hitting for him in the middle or later stages of the game.

"All those things come into play," Renteria said. "(But mostly,) our starters need to continue to go out there and pitch and get some outs."

The D-backs will send left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.38 ERA) to the mound Tuesday for his first appearance vs. the White Sox.

"He's attacking the zone on both sides of the plate and is able to make adjustments and understands why those adjustments are made," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said of Corbin. "I just love the idea he's on the mound, competing the way he does. He has got a great mix of pitches. He expects to go out and win each battle."

Corbin will be opposed by rookie Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64). The right-hander is scheduled to make the eight start of his career and of the season, his sixth on road and first against Arizona.

Covey got off to a rocky start to the season, allowing at least six runs in three of five appearances. He got a no-decision against the San Diego Padres on May 13, then yielded four runs over six innings in another no-decision at Seattle on Thursday.

"His last two outings have been much, much better," Renteria said. "His fastball command has improved. I think his velocity is starting to go up. We're just trying to get him to attack the strike zone as much as we can.

"His last couple of outings, he's been a little more poised. I think he's growing in confidence. For a young man who hasn't pitched beyond Double-A ball, quite honestly, to be put in the situation where he's pitching at the major league level, you have to give him a little room and see what adjustments he makes.

"He's been working very hard to do that. I think he's taken positive steps forward."