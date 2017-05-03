Verizon Scores Streaming Rights To NFL London Game

Verizon has dug deep for exclusive streaming rights to an early-season NFL game to be played in London this fall. Terms weren’t revealed, but The Wall Street Journal cites a source that pegs the price tag at $21M for the Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The September 24 game, one of four to be played in the British capital in 2017, will be available on AOL, go90 and Complex, a site Verizon co-owns with Hearst Corp. The deal covers global streaming rights outside the teams’ home markets. Sky Sports will air the game in the UK. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is at 6:30 AM PT.

The NFL first kicked the streaming-rights tires two years ago, inking a $15M deal with Yahoo to stream a Jaguars-Buffalo Bills game from London. The webco said the NFL’s first tryout on the digital field drew 15.2 million unique viewers and 33.6 million total views across all devices on Yahoo and Tumblr. Yahoo also said it sold out its ad inventory, with more than 30 brands buying time.

The league made another jump into the Internet space last month, inking a $50M deal with Amazon to stream 10 Thursday Night Football games during the upcoming season.

Related stories

NFL Draft: CAA Sports Reps Record-Tying Nine First-Round Picks

Los Angeles Chargers Line Up Broadcast Partners

NFL Schedule: Super Bowl Rematch, L.A. Chargers Debut & All The Primetime Games