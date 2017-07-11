Venus Williams into Wimbledon semis with impressive win over Jelena Ostapenko

Venus Williams is into the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight year after an impressive 6-3, 7-5 win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams, the 10 seed, made quick work of the the young Latvian, needing just 1:13 to beat the 13th-seeded Ostapenko. Williams used her service advantage to keep in control of the match, registering eight aces and being broken just once. The 37-year-old American was also opportunistic, converting all three break opportunities she had.

This Wimbledon run is proving to be a special one for Williams, who is chasing her first title since winning at the All England Club in 2009. Her sister Serena has dominated the years since, but with Serena out for the tournament while pregnant, Venus has played outstanding tennis. She has dropped just one set the entire tournament, and that came way back in the second round. Ostapenko, who won the French Open, had her months-long dream run come to an end. The 20-year-old was never truly in the match. Her best chance was after breaking Williams in the first game of the second set. Williams came right back, though, breaking Ostapenko in back-to-back service games to regain control.

Williams will face the winner of Johanna Konta and Simona Halep in the semifinal on Thursday.