Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon final - live score updates

2:31PM

Clever body serve from Muguruza takes her to 15-0, and she draws a forehand error from Venus to move up 30-15. A double fault though has us at 30-30, and danger signs for the Spaniard. Williams then earns herself the break point of the match with a stupendous crosscourt passing shot on the run for 30-40. The American has the chance on her racket, but she misses with a pretty simple forehand up the line, and we're back to deuce. Muguruza then moves to advantage with a perfect wide ace that sends a puff of chalk flying into the air, and she holds when Williams sprays a forehand long.

Big hold for Muguruza, and a missed opportunity for Williams.

2:25PM

Muguruza may be struggling with forehand, but Williams is absolutely nailing hers. She bludgeons away a winner on that side for 15-0, and then draws a couple of mistakes from her opponent as she eases to a love hold. It'll be fascinating to see what Muguruza does about her creaking forehand. Does she keep going for brute force or does she try and add some spin and slice to it to give herself a bit more margin for error?

2:23PM

Two missed returns from Williams make it 30-0, but yet another Muguruza forehand error has us at 30-15. She effectively runs around a forehand to hit a backhand on the next point (the old Benoit Paire trick) and it works to take her to 40-15. Williams then sprays a backhand long, and it's game Muguruza.

2:19PM

We know the Muguruza forehand is a bit of a weakness, and she gives up two more errors on that wing (that's now four in total already) to fall behind 30-0. Williams then thwacks a forehand winner up the line for 40-15, and eventually holds to 30 when Muguruza makes another forehand error.

Brutal hitting from both players early on.

2:17PM

Muguruza nervily double faults to start the game, but a couple of service winners followed by a volley winner and then a half-volley winner take her to a hold to 15. Excellent game from the Spaniard, and good to see her getting to the net as I was talking about pre-match.

Read More

2:15PM

Williams 1-0 Muguruza* (*next server)

Williams waits regally on her chair after the players are called to start the match, just letting her opponent wait on the baseline and feel that little bit more nervous. The American then strides onto the court and smashes an ace down the T to move up 15-0. Muguruza though gets hold of a couple of forehands and moves to 30-30. She then has a good look at a second serve, but overcooks a forehand to fall down 40-30. Muguruza just snatched at that a little bit. Moments later, Williams leathers a backhand winner up the line to complete the hold to 30.

The closed roof is making for a deep thudding noise when the players connect with their groundstrokes.

2:10PM

Ready? Play

Muguruza won the toss and elected to receive. So Williams is serving first, here we go...

Re: the below, Williams won 65% of her second serve points against Johanna Konta in the semi-final.

For me, big key to the final is Venus's 2d serve. Often vulnerable but has hit it with conviction here. Winning 51 % of points on it — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 15, 2017

2:05PM

Warm-up

Steely focus from both players as they begin their knock-up. Muguruza, as was the case in her semi-final, with heavy strapping on her left thigh. Her coach for this tournament Conchita Martinez is the last Spanish woman to have won Wimbledon, back in 1994 when she defeated Martina Navratilova.

Venus incidentally is the oldest finalist since Navratilova that year.

View photos Venus More

2:01PM

Players are out

Huge noise for both players, with the cheers reverberating that little bit more under the roof. Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova among the former players in the stands.

1:56PM

Weather update

The rain continues to pour, and the roof will be closed for the duration of the match. It will be the first women's final at Wimbledon played under the roof.

There's a great buzz on Centre Court.

1:40PM

Tactical guide to the final

This is very interesting from our mate Craig O'Shannessy, who is an absolute whizz at this sort of thing, and is the strategy analyst for the Wimbledon channel this fortnight. I particularly like the sword and shield analogy.

View photos Tactical guide to the final | Garbiñe Muguruza could dominate More

1:29PM

What makes great

During this tournament, our pals at IBM have mined huge amounts of data to try and ascertain who the greatest of all time is. You can get involved in the discussion on Twitter using the #whatmakesgreat and by taking part in our poll and adding a comment for a chance to be on centre court at Wimbledon next year, thanks to IBM Watson.

There are different categories breaking down the different attributes of what makes a great champion, but below is the one for the best server.

Which Wimbledon champion is the best server? Vote now and reply to the #WhatMakesGreat debate for your chance to win Centre Court tickets — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 14, 2017

1:23PM

Preamble

And then there were two. With Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent, one of the most open Wimbledon draws in decades has ended up with a heavyweight final.

First of all, there is the uplifting story of Venus Williams - the evergreen 37-year-old who despite battling the auto-immune disorder Sjogren's syndrome is in her first Wimbledon final since 2009. A win today will take the elder Williams to six Wimbledon singles titles.

Then there's Garbine Muguruza, the exciting Spaniard who looked like becoming the next star of the WTA Tour when she stormed to the French Open title last June. A big-match player, Muguruza has reached more grand slam finals (three) than she has won non grand slam titles (two).

In theory then we should have a very interesting final in store this afternoon. Both of these players possess imposing attacking games, and Muguruza has shown a welcome willingness to get to the net during the past fortnight.

They have also both been in terrific form this tournament and have only dropped one set each in the their respective runs to the final. And both look to be peaking at just the right time after producing grass-court masterclasses in their semi-finals.

View photos Venus Williams More

Williams played beautifully in her straight-sets defeat of home favourite Johanna Konta, while Muguruza was merciless in her 65-minute evisceration of Magdalena Rybarikova.

Neither player will want to take a backwards step today, and the match could be decided by whether it's Muguruza formidable backhand or Williams' thunderous forehand that it is the dominant stroke from the baseline. Muguruza's success at the net - she's won 71 per cent of net points so far this tournament - could also be decisive.

Williams has won three out of the four previous meetings between the two, but they've never met on grass, and it was Muguruza who won their most recent match - on clay at the Italian Open in May.

Venus's sister Serena meanwhile beat Muguruza in her first Wimbledon final two years ago, and Venus admitted on Thursday that she'd be getting some tips from her ahead of the final.

It's hard to imagine anything but a close match today, and I think it'll be Muguruza who will just edge it in three sets.

1:02PM

Welcome

Hi all, greetings on an overcast day at SW19. In about an hour's time Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza will step onto the Centre Court for this much-anticipated final.

Can Venus claim her sixth Wimbledon crown, or will be a maiden title for the Spaniard?

1:00PM

Preview

When and where is the women's final?

It's today (Saturday, July 15) on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

What time does the final start?

It will commence at 2pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

It's on BBC 1 from 1pm BST. You can also catch highlights of all today's action on BBC 2 at 8pm with Today at Wimbledon. Or you can follow all the action right here when this very page turns into our live blog from 1pm.

View photos Tactical guide to the final | Garbiñe Muguruza could dominate More

Scene setter

Venus Williams is attempting to become the oldest winner of the women's singles title at Wimbledon for more than a century. And, unlike Charlotte Sterry, who lifted the trophy in 1908 aged 37 years and 282 days, she will almost certainly not travel to the All England Club by bicycle.

At 37 years and 28 days, Williams is looking for her first grand slam title since Wimbledon nine years ago, when she claimed her fifth crown here and seventh in total.

A gradual decline followed, and when she was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition Sjogren's syndrome in 2011, it seemed Williams' grand slam-winning days were over.

Muguruza is through to the final for the second time in three years and is looking to go one better after losing to Serena in 2015.

Last year the 23-year-old Spaniard turned the tables on Serena to win her maiden slam title at the French Open and was immediately hailed as the new leader of the women's game.

What are they saying?

Venus Williams

"I had a lot of issues. This year has been amazing in terms of my play, playing deep into the big events. Of course, I'm excited about being again in another final, trying to take it a step further.

"I feel very focused. There's still a lot to be done. I have one more match that I'd like to be the winner of. I have to go out there and take it and play well.

"But I like to take courage in the fact that I've been playing well this tournament and this year, and all these moments have led to this.

"I think it's wonderful to have the opportunity to play well and to be strong and have experience. I think experience can either work against you or for you. I like to think it's working for me."

Garbine Muguruza

"I think my mind is more equipped this time because the more experience you get, the more you know how to deal with these situations, because they're very special.

"I think (Venus Williams' longevity) is very impressive. I think not everybody can do that. I don't think I could be 37 and playing (at) that level.

"I think she just loves to play and she enjoys going out there. Even though she's achieved so many things, she's still motivated to go for more, which is also very surprising."

What is our prediction?

Venus has made it to the final because, even at 37, she is able to overpower many of her opponents. But in Muguruza she will meet an equal. And a younger equal. The fairytale would be for Venus to triumph and thus become the oldest winner of the women's singles title at Wimbledon for more than a century. But she will tire faster than her Spanish rival, who should come out on top.

Prediction: Muguruza to come from behind and win in three sets. (This is not necessarily Charlie's prediction - that will come later)