Vegas signs multi-year deal with AHL’s Chicago Wolves

The Vegas Golden Knights have a farm team.

Now all they need are players to stock it.

The NHL’s newest franchise announced today that it’s signed a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Knights GM George McPhee said. “Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”

“We’re starting from the ground up with a new franchise,” added Wolves GM Wendell Young. “It will be exciting to build both franchises together with the same philosophy.”

Source said deal between Wolves and Vegas is for 5 years.#NHL — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) May 16, 2017





The Wolves have been the St. Louis Blues’ farm team the past three seasons.

No word yet what the Blues intend to do for an AHL affiliate next season. Kansas City was once considered a strong possibility, but AHL president/CEO David Andrews shot that down in January.

Update:

Blues GM Doug Armstrong has released the following statement:

“The St. Louis Blues will not renew their primary affiliation with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves past the 2016-17 season. We will associate with the Vegas Golden Knights and supply players to the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate next season.”

