Vegas Golden Knights sign Vadim Shipachyov for two years, $9 million

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Russian free agent forward Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Shipachayov is a center who has spent his entire pro career in Russia. In 445 career KHL games he has notched 412 points and this past year with SKA St. Petersburg he had 76 points in 50 games, which ranked third in the league. In the postseason he had 19 points in 17 games helping his team to the Gagarin Cup.

Shipachayov played two games in the World Cup of Hockey in September and notched one assist. He was a highly sought after free agent this offseason, with the Montreal Canadiens being one of his rumored suitors.

“Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League,” said Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee in a statement provided by the team. “He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL.”

Shipachayov is now the second player acquired by the Golden Knights. Brandon Wheat Kings forward Reid Duke signed an entry-level contract with the team in early March.

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports.

