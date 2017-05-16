Vegas Golden Knights announce Chicago Wolves as AHL affiliate

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 22: The team name and logo for the Vegas Golden Knights are displayed on T-Mobile Arena’s video mesh wall after the Vegas Golden Knights was announced as the name for the Las Vegas NHL franchise at T-Mobile Arena on November 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team will begin play in the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights took another step in the expansion process on Tuesday by finally announcing their AHL affiliate.

The Chicago Wolves, who have been the top minor league club for the St. Louis Blues since 2013, have agreed to a multi-year deal to work with the Golden Knights. Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports that the deal is for five years.

From the Golden Knights:

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and are we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee. “I would like to thank Don Levin, Wendell Young and the rest of the Wolves organization for their commitment to the game and helping young hockey players grow to reach their full potential as professionals. Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”

Reid Duke, the first player signed in Golden Knights history, inked a tryout deal in early April with the Wolves. He was able to practice with the team but did not appear in any regular season or playoff games.

As for an ECHL affiliate the Review-Journal’s Steve Carp reports that Vegas likely won’t have one for their first season in the NHL. It’s possible the Golden Knights could hook up with Reno if the city, as many expect, is granted a franchise in 2018.

Where does this leave the Blues? General manager Doug Armstrong released a statement Tuesday afternoon that the team will work with Vegas and loan them players for the Chicago AHL side next season.

