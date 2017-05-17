Vanderbilt's Mason gets raise, 3-year contract extension

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches the action from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Nashville, Tenn. For all the games being played Thursday night to help kick off the college football season, South Carolina and Vanderbilt have much more on the line. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.

Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.

Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.

Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee . The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

