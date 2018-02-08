UW Regents approve new contracts for Paul Chryst, assistants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved new contracts for coach Paul Chryst and two top assistants following a school-record 13-win season.

Amended employment and additional compensation agreements were approved Thursday for Chryst along with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The board approved the agreements in closed session. Terms were not announced.

Chryst was due to make $3.3 million in 2018. Wisconsin is 34-7 in three seasons under Chryst, including the program's first 12-0 start last year.

The board also approved an amended compensation agreement for athletic director Barry Alvarez and an amended employment agreement with women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis.

---

