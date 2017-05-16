Utah unveils brand new uniforms for 2017 season (Photos)

Utah has unveiled a slight tweak to its uniforms.

Over the past few seasons, mountains have adorned the sleeves of the Utes’ uniforms. On Tuesday, the program announced the mountains are no more. Instead, the traditional stripes have returned.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Here are the new uniforms — designed by Under Armour — in red, black and white:













And here’s how the old sleeves looked, comparatively:

View photos The mountain design on the sleeves of Utah’s uniforms is now a thing of the past. (AP) More

[More college football from Yahoo Sports: Pac-12 spring practice summaries]

It’s not a huge change, but it’ll make the uniform traditionalists happy. Here’s how the school describes the alterations, which also include a new number font that “mimics that of Utah’s iconic Block U,” in a news release:

The new uniforms, which afford multiple color combinations in red, white and black, have brought back into circulation the ‘Utah stripe’ as their main design element.

Designed and produced in the USA by Utah athletics apparel and performance footwear partner Under Armour, the ‘Utah stripe’ is displayed on the jersey sleeve and pant legs—the latter in an angle that symbolizes the slope of the neighboring Wasatch Mountain range. The font for the numbers on the jerseys mimics that of Utah’s iconic Block U.

“For Utah athletics, Under Armour has previously utilized a mountain-themed design inspired by the Wasatch mountains,” said Adam Clement, Senior Design Director, Apparel – Team Sports at Under Armour. “As we worked to redefine the ‘Utah’ aesthetic, we wanted to find a design element that felt timeless, versatile, athletic, but most importantly specific to the university.

“As often is the case, history afforded us our best lesson, and a quick look back confirmed the university already had a dynamic stripe, one that is known by name (the Utah stripe) within the athletic industry. Our efforts therefore were centered around bringing that stripe back into circulation to represent all of Utah athletics, but within each sport finding ways to put a twist on the expected through use of color, angle, and placement.”

We’ll get our first glimpse at the new uniforms in action when the Utes host FCS North Dakota in their home opener on Aug. 31.

For more Utah news, visit Utezone.com.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper