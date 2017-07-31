Utah defensive back Chase Hansen (22) scores a touchdown after an interception against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Utah starting safety Chase Hansen is out indefinitely.

The university announced Monday that the junior is ''unavailable to practice until further notice.''

No further details were provided. Coach Kyle Whittingham will address the media after practice Monday afternoon.

Hansen started all 13 games in 2016 and received an All-Pac-12 honorable mention after leading the team with 90 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The Utes lost four of five starters from the defensive backfield with Hansen being the lone returner. He is considered one of the top all-around players and one of the best athletes on the roster. Junior college transfer Marquise Blair was listed behind Hansen at strong safety on the preseason depth chart.