USMNT settles for a hard-fought point in 1-1 tie with Panama in World Cup qualifying

Turns out, playing in Central America is still hard. Even after you’ve just hammered Honduras 6-0 at home four days earlier, riding the high of a refreshing managerial change.

An injury-ravaged United States men’s national team had to settle for a 1-1 tie in Panama in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, giving away Clint Dempsey’s lead to Gabriel Gomez’s equalizer on the brink of halftime. The point nonetheless lifts the U.S. into fourth place in the final phase of qualifiers in the CONCACAF region. As such, with six of 10 games left to play, the Americans have climbed from last place into a spot that entitles the holder to a playoff with Asia’s fifth-place team for a berth in Russia next year.

Following losses in the Americans’ first two games, Jurgen Klinsmann was relieved of his duties in November. Bruce Arena was hired back after a decade out of the national team job to rescue a sinking qualifying effort. The USA responded emphatically against Honduras. If the lone point in Panama was a tad disappointing, it nevertheless helps right a wayward campaign by putting the Americans squarely back in the chasing pack behind regional leaders Mexico, who took over Costa Rica’s top spot earlier in the day.

Going into the game, the U.S. had never lost to Panama in World Cup qualifying, tying once and winning the last five with a 17-3 total goal difference. In fact, the Americans had lost just once to Panama in 16 games overall, winning 11 of those.

Predictably, there was gamesmanship from the hosts. The night before the game, fireworks were repeatedly set off outside the U.S. team hotel.

The Panamanian game plan, too, was designed more to keep the U.S. from playing soccer than to actually face it head-on. The challenges were scrappy from the first whistle, with 18-year-old American prodigy Christian Pulisic taking the brunt of the abuse off the ball and after the plays. On a wretched field, the Americans attempted to play soccer, but it was tough going and the turnovers were chronic. And it was risky at that, against an athletic opponent.

But, as so often, the American attack was energized by Pulisic, starting on the right of the four-man midfield again. Just before the half hour, he was sprung on a savvy pass from Dempsey, but Luis Ovalle made a mighty recovery to deflect the teenager’s shot.

Panama’s goal swung the momentum. The Americans struggled through the second half, when the initiative and chances dried up and the tempo slowed. That left striker Jozy Altidore stranded on an island, devoid of supply.

