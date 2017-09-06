The USMNT hasn't really made much progress in recent years

In its own way, qualifying for the World Cup from the CONCACAF region is hard.

Away games in Central America and Mexico are never anything but daunting, between the heat, the humidity, the pressure cooker stadiums, bad refereeing, scrappy or technically superior opponents and the assorted shenanigans and gamesmanship.

In another way, qualifying for the World Cup from the CONCACAF region is easy.

Half of teams progress from the semifinal round, and two-thirds make it out of the final round – three of six through a direct berth and the fourth goes into a playoff. And among the USA’s competition, only Mexico and Costa Rica are reliably strong. Honduras and Jamaica sometimes give the Americans trouble, and all the rest of the teams tend to cough up all the points more often than not.

Still, the U.S. dodged a bullet Tuesday. In its campaign to reach an eighth straight World Cup, only a scrappy late goal from Bobby Wood managed to stave off a fourth loss in the final, hexagonal round of qualifying. The 1-1 result saved the Americans’ blushes, and possibly their chances of reaching Russia. Certainly, two games remain in October. But the Americans could have slipped from third to fifth place and out of the qualifying spots for next year’s tournament in Russia.

At best, an ominous intercontinental playoff with Asia’s fifth-placed team might have awaited.

That might still happen. If Panama beats Trinidad and Tobago at home later on Tuesday, as it’s expected to, the Americans still slump to fourth place. Luckily, a head-to-head match-up with Panama remains in Orlando in October.

And, certainly, even a loss to Honduras may not have been terminal, since the Catrachos play mighty Costa Rica and Mexico in their final bouts – whereas the U.S. faces the aforementioned Panamanians and T&T, a far more forgiving slate.

But if an outright qualifying crisis was averted – which would have been the second one, after an 0-2 start saw Jurgen Klinsmann fired for the benefit of bringing back Bruce Arena in November – focusing only on the qualifying scenario, which remains robust for the U.S., misses some important points.

Namely, the Americans had never lost four games in the hexagonal before. They nearly got there in Honduras – with two games to spare, no less. After decades of traveling down to Central America for qualifiers and the occasional friendly, the conditions really can’t be surprising any longer. Yes, the heat index was reportedly 109 at kickoff and the field intentionally verged on unplayable, but Honduras isn’t a very good national team.

You’ll recall that in March, in Arena’s first competitive game back, the Yanks smashed Honduras 6-0 in San Jose, California.

The thing is, we’ve learned in this qualifying cycle that the United States just isn’t a very good national team either. The ledger of matches makes for grim reading. The late opening loss to Mexico was a tad unfortunate, in spite of a woeful start. The 4-0 hammering at the hands of Costa Rica in the other San Jose was not. Then followed the beatdown of Honduras, a tepid point in Panama, a ho-hum home win over T&T and a credible point in Mexico City. On Friday, the U.S. was outsmarted, by its own admission, by the Costa Rica at home for a second loss to that team. And then followed a fetid performance in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday.

Keeping score? That’s one good performance, four solid ones and three bad-to-terrible ones.

You may recall that the Americans began the semifinal round with a sputtering win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – going behind before running up a 6-1 score – followed by a scoreless and listless tie in Trinidad and a loss in Guatemala.

This qualifying campaign has been humbling for the United States. We assume progress on account of the increased interest and resources in our American game. Yet this has been the most fraught qualifying series since the 2002 World Cup cycle – when, incidentally, Arena led the U.S. to the brink of the semifinals in Japan and South Korea.

