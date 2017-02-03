USMNT defender Geoff Cameron backs Trump's immigration ban

Longtime United States men’s national team defender Geoff Cameron, who is currently recovering from an injury, has publicly supported President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Cameron had previously tweeted his belief that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be properly investigated for the Benghazi attack.

“I believe it’s important to support our President whether he was your candidate or not,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I am pleased he is making security of all Americans one of his top priorities. Our enemies have stated – and in Europe they have proven – they will take advantage of lax immigration procedures for the purposes of staging attacks. A temporary pause on immigration for the purpose of evaluating and improving vetting procedures makes sense. The United States is one of the most generous and compassionate nations. Our ability to care for and support countries and refugees in need resides in our own sense of security. If we don’t feel safe, how can we protect others?”

Cameron’s stance is squarely opposed to those of his national team captain and head coach. Last weekend, Michael Bradley, in an Instagram post, accused Trump of using “xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric.” And he said that “the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn’t be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward.”

Meanwhile, manager Bruce Arena told the Washington Post that he thought the ban was “sad,” adding “I don’t think too many Americans would agree with banning Muslims, nor any other group of people based on religion or race.”

Several other national teamers are also on record opposing the ban.

“I support Michael,” midfielder Alejandro Bedoya told FourFourTwo USA. “This team is the epitome of diversity in America and what America’s all about. So I stand by my captain.”

That sentiment was echoed by fellow midfielder Sacha Kljestan, the son of a Yugoslavian refugee who came into the country illegally, also speaking to FourFourTwo USA.

“I agree 100 percent with what Michael said. I think he took a strong stand and the right stand,” Kljestan said of Bradley. “America is the land of opportunity, and I don’t think we’re the type of country that should shut our borders to anybody. I think we should welcome everybody here to our soil to live the American dream.”

Darlington Nagbe, yet another national team midfielder and a refugee from Liberia as a child, also spoke out against the ban.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.

