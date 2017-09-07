USMNT 2018 World Cup roster projections: Post-Honduras

Yeah, yeah. I know what you’re probably thinking. Seventy-five percent of you who opened up this article did so to internally scream, “But they might not even qualify for the World Cup!” And those of you who did … well, you’re right.

But the United States men’s national team, despite its stumbles, remains in good position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

So we’re still operating as if they will, and that means roster projections.

But after an international break that had the American soccer public foaming at the mouth, searching for targets for its collective anger, more than anything these projections serve to take stock of what we just witnessed. Who were the main culprits of the USMNT’s demise? Did anybody actually acquit themselves well?

A roster projection allows us to answer those questions – and mix in some hot takes here and there as well.

As with our first set of projections, the following 1-23 ranking is based on confidence of inclusion in the squad next May, if there is such a squad. We’ll then fill out the rankings through 40, and include a positional breakdown at the end.

Let’s get to it …

1. Michael Bradley | Central Midfielder | Aug. 30 ranking: 1

On the balance of 180 minutes in New Jersey and San Pedro Sula, Bradley might have been the USA’s best player, in part because he was the only one who went the full 180. Bruce Arena didn’t help him with the team selection against Costa Rica, drafting the defensively absent Darlington Nagbe into a midfield two alongside him. But the U.S. captain coped well, and was fine against Honduras.

2. Christian Pulisic | Winger/Attacking midfielder | Aug. 30 ranking: 2

Perhaps a bit of a reality check for the 18-year-old. Pulisic had his moments in each game but was slightly inconsistent, and occasionally let his frustration turn into petulance. He was battered by both opponents, and was the focal point of Costa Rica’s defensive gameplan. That type of attention is foreign to him at Dortmund, but it’s something he’ll have to get used to whenever he pulls on a national team kit. That’s the next stage of his development.

3. Geoff Cameron | Defender | Aug. 30 ranking: 3

Cameron had a shocker against Costa Rica. There’s no hiding that. But benching him for the Honduras game was a mistake. He was strong when he replaced Zusi after 63 minutes, and remains the Yanks’ best defender. He just had one oddly terrible outing.

4. Jozy Altidore | Striker | Aug. 30 ranking: 5

It’s probably safe to assume Altidore would have started the Honduras game if not for the silly yellow card suspension. It’s also still safe to say he’s the USA’s best striker, despite a non-existent goal-scoring record in the Hex. The U.S. missed his combination of strength and technical ability in Honduras.

5. Tim Howard | Goalkeeper | Aug. 30 ranking: 4

Howard’s kicking is a genuine concern. Not only did he make a poor decision with the ball at his feet that led to Costa Rica’s first goal, but the kick itself was weak. Arena has hinted at the concern before, pointing out that Howard is still recovering from serious groin surgery. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons the Americans were so intent on playing out of the back at home, and one of the reasons Brad Guzan started on the road. Howard is still the U.S. No. 1, and is a few months away from a full offseason that should allow him to get back to 100 percent. But just keep that Costa Rica game in the back of your mind when you assess Howard’s play going forward.

6. Clint Dempsey | Forward | Aug. 30 ranking: 6

In hindsight, Dempsey shouldn’t have started the Honduras game. He offered nothing defensively in front of Bradley and Kellyn Acosta, and that defensive invisibility was actually one of the issues that led to the Honduras goal. Dempsey is still extremely valuable, but he’s best used off the bench.

7. John Brooks | Center back | Aug. 30 ranking: 7

In a weird way, the injured Brooks’ stock might have risen more than anybody else’s over the past week.

8. Darlington Nagbe | Midfielder | Aug. 30 ranking: 8

Arena played Nagbe out of position in Harrison, then played him in a game that didn’t suit his style in Honduras. The latter point isn’t an indictment of anybody, it’s just that there isn’t much to take away from Nagbe’s performances. He was pretty good on the offensive side of the ball against Costa Rica.

