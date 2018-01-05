USC RB Ronald Jones II to skip senior year, enter NFL draft

The Associated Press
File- This Dec. 1, 2017, file photo shows Southern California running back Ronald Jones II (25) running past Stanford safety Justin Reid to score a touchdown during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Jones would rather forget about his last trip home to play a game. So would all of his Trojans teammates who were part of that 2016 season opener in the home stadium of the NFLs Dallas Cowboys, a 52-6 loss to Alabama that was the most lopsided setback in a half-century for the Trojans. Weve definitely got to get that sick taste out of our mouths, Jones said, who is from the Dallas suburb of McKinney. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Southern California tailback Ronald Jones II will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Jones made the announcement Friday, two days after quarterback Sam Darnold announced his intention to leave USC early.

The speedy, durable Jones has been an excellent heir to the Trojans' Tailback U. tradition, finishing fifth in school history with 3,619 yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

He rushed for 39 touchdowns and improved as a pass-catcher. He compiled 14 100-yard rushing games, and he had two 1,000-yard seasons following a 987-yard performance as a freshman.

He finished his career strong, rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 TDs while USC (11-3) won the Pac-12 and reached the Cotton Bowl. He was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

