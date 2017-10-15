USC rallies, then holds on to beat Utah 28-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Southern California doesn't mind winning the hard way.

The 13th-ranked Trojans pulled off another comeback Saturday, and this one came down to the final hold-the-breath moments.

After quarterback Sam Darnold led USC to three long scoring drives in the second half, the Trojans stopped a two-point conversion attempt by Utah with 42 seconds to play to edge the Utes 28-27.

USC (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) trailed 21-7 at the half before scoring touchdowns on drives of 98, 88 and 98 yards in the second half.

''Our players made a decision to define our football team in the second half,'' USC coach Clay Helton said. ''We were beating ourselves in the first half. We had our jaws set to get the job done in the second half.''

Running back Roland Jones capped the USC comeback, going 11 yards up the middle before getting hit and flipping into the end zone. Walk-on kicker Chase McGrath's fourth point-after proved the difference.

Utah had been shut out in the second half, but answered with a final drive, going 75 yards before quarterback Troy Williams scored from the 2-yard line. Utah (4-2, 1-2) went for the win, but Williams could not find an open receiver, scrambled and was stopped a yard shy of the end zone.

''We played about 80 snaps on defense and had major problems stopping them,'' said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. ''Darnold was on fire and I thought that was the percentage play. If I had to do it again, I'd do the same thing.''

Darnold overcame his tough first half to complete 27-of-50 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans finished with 532 total yards.

''I really didn't get a rhythm going in the first half,'' Darnold said. ''If I can just contain the ball, I think we can compete against anyone in the country.''