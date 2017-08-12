Usain Bolt falls to the ground during final race of career

Usain Bolt, perhaps the greatest sprinter ever, was hoping to ride off into the sunset with a successful showing at this year’s world championships in London. His farewell meet took an unexpected turn when he finished in third place at last week’s 100-meter dash final. On Saturday, in the concluding race of his career, the disappointing results continued with the Jamaican falling down during the 4×100 relay final.

Bolt – running the anchor leg – pulled up with an apparent injury to his left hamstring. He limped for a few moments before falling to a heap on the track. His fellow teammates came to his assistance and Bolt eventually was able to get back on his feet and limp off the track.

The host country, Great Britain, finished first in 37.47 seconds, followed by the United States (37.52) and Japan (38.04).

It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but this is a sad end to a career in which the sprinter has set world records in the 100m and 200m sprints and taken home an astonishing eight Olympic gold medals.