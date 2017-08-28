US top women's World Cup lineup joined by Nigeria, Senegal

File- This Aug. 18, 2016, file photo shows United States' Elena Delle Donne (11) and France's Marielle Amant, right, reaching out for the ball during a women's semifinal round basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Delle Donne is back, although she's not at 100 percent yet. Washington's star forward will return to the Mystics lineup Friday, Au. 18, 2017, when they visit the New York Liberty. She has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a torn ligament in her left thumb. The Mystics' leading scorer missed six games and Washington went 3-3. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

GENEVA (AP) -- The lineup for the first women's basketball World Cup in 2018 has been completed by African champion Nigeria and runner-up Senegal.

The top-ranked United States, which qualified as the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, heads the 16-team tournament being played Sept. 22-30 next year in Spain, ranked No. 2.

Nigeria and Senegal sealed their places by reaching the AfroBasket final, won 65-48 on Sunday by the Nigerians in Mali.

The U.S. is the two-time defending champion in a competition rebranded from the World Championship after the 2014 edition.

Qualified teams:

Africa: Nigeria, Senegal.

Americas: Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, United States.

Asia: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea.

Europe: Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia, Spain (host), Turkey.